Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss prospects for further cooperation
A meeting between Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Elmar Mammadyarov and Mevlut Cavushoglu, was held in Tbilisi.
During the meeting, the ministers discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, including large-scale projects jointly implemented by Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.
They also exchanged views on the prospects for further cooperation and other issues of mutual interest, Trend reported.
Vestnik Kavkaza
