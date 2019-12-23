Preliminary results: no party wins majority in Uzbekistan's parliamentary elections

No party taking part in Uzbekistan's parliamentary elections was able to get more than 50% of the votes, chairman of the central election commission Mirza-Ulugbek Abdusalomov said.

Results based on voting in 128 out of 150 districts announced by the central election commission showed the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan leading with 43 seats in the 150-member lower house.



The Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival) party has won 35 seats, the Adolat (Justice) Social Democratic Party got 21, the People’s Democratic Party 18 and the green Ecological Party has won 11 seats so far.



In the remaining 22 districts, candidates were not able to get enough votes. New elections will be held in those districts.