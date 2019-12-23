Azerbaijan to purchase Russia's Su-57

Azerbaijan is interested in purchasing Russia's latest Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets, sources in the Russian defense industry said.

According to them, the start of the negotiation process was given the green light at the highest political level: the corresponding issue was considered during Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Sochi on October 3.

On the same day, Ilham Aliyev addressed the Valdai forum, where he announced that they will continue to develop the military and technical cooperation. On December 3, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, following talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, announced a "possible new arms deal with Russia," Vedomosti reports.



Earlier, Armenia purchased four Russian Su-30SM fighter jets with the possible delivery of another eight fighter jets.

The editor-in-chief of 'National Defense' magazine, Igor Korotchenko, speaking with the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza, noted that Azerbaijan has enough opportunities to purchase Russia's most advanced military technologies. "Azerbaijan is a financially and economically self-sufficient country that can afford to make serious investments in national defense. Su-57 is one of the unique and most advanced weapons in the world arms market, a multirole fifth-generation jet fighter effective against ground, sea and aerial targets," he said in the first place.

"In this regard, of course, Azerbaijan’s interest in strengthening its air forces is absolutely adequate to the level of threats, both regional and international, that Baku is facing today. I think that if Baku has an interest in purchasing modern Russian aviation, it will not face any obstacles from Russia. I want to emphasize that if this deal is realized, it will not be directed against any third country," Igor Korotchenko stressed.