UN calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Syria

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply concerned about the military escalation in northwest Syria and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

According to him, Guterres is alarmed by the scale of the military operation and reported attacks on evacuation routes as civilians try to flee north to safety.

"The secretary-general reminds all parties of their obligations to protect civilians and ensure freedom of movement," the statement on the UN Secretary-General's website reads.