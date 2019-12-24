Su-57 fighter jet crashes in Russia’s Far East

A Su-57 fifth-generation multirole fighter jet crashed in a forest area in Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk Territory today, Komsomolsk-on-Amur city administration source said.

"The fighter jet crashed in taiga forest, far from Komsomolsk-on-Amur, during trials. The pilot ejected," TASS cited the administration official as saying.

The source said the Su-57 aircraft crashed during manufacturer’s trials. The pilot was not injured in the accident.

According to the Eastern Military District’s press service, none of military units in the region have Su-57 fighter jets in service.

A special commission has been established to investigate the causes of the Su-57 fighter jet crash in Russia’s Khabarovsk Region, the press service of the United Aircraft Corporation said.

The corporation confirmed that a Su-57 fighter jet had crashed today in Komsomolsk-on-Amur during a test flight 111 km away from the base airfield.