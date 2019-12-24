Ilham Aliyev celebrates his 58th birthday

Today is the 58th birthday of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan. "Under your leadership, Azerbaijan is moving forward confidently on the path of social and economic progress, enhancing its positions in the international arena. Your personal contribution to the strengthening of strategic partnership between our countries cannot be overestimated," the Russian leader stressed.

"I sincerely value the trust and mutual understanding between us. I am looking forward to continuing our joint fruitful work to the benefit of the Russian and Azerbaijani peoples," Putin stressed.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you the best of health, happiness, well-being and success. Please give your family my heartfelt regards," the Russian head of state concluded.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent "heartfelt congratulations and best wishes" to Ilham Aliyev. "It is with great pleasure that I note that under your wise leadership the brotherly Azerbaijan is making great strides on the path of social and economic progress, steadily strengthening its international standing," the head of state noted.

"I warmly recall our recent meeting on the sidelines of the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member countries. In open and trusting talks we then reaffirmed our commitment and willingness to develop the relations of friendship and cooperation between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan. I am strongly confident that through combined efforts, fraternal relations between our two countries will be strengthening further to the benefit of our peoples," Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

"Taking this pleasant opportunity, I sincerely wish you the best of health, personal happiness and well-being as well as new successes in all your endeavours and efforts for the sake of the brotherly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan," he concluded.

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov said in his congratulation letter that under Ilham Aliyev's leadership, Azerbaijan "is moving forward along the path of development with determination."

"I believe that the friendly and brotherly relations between our countries will continue-with your support-to make great contribution to the improvement of welfare of our peoples. I warmly recall our meeting on October 14, 2019 in Baku and look forward to your visit to the Kyrgyz Republic," the head of state said.

"Taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your high state activities, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity," Jeenbekov added.