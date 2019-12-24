Serzh Sargsyan’s nephew arrested in Yerevan

The Yerevan Court of First Instance has granted the petition to reconfirm the detention that was selected as the pretrial measure against Narek Sargsyan, the nephew of former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, the Public Relations Division of the Prosecutor's Office said.

Narek Sargsyan was extradited from the Czech Republic to Armenia last week, News.am recalls.

A criminal case was launched against Narek Sargsyan on June 26, 2018 on charges of illegal acquisition, sale, storage, transportation and carrying of weapons, ammunition, explosives devices, as well as illegal sale, manufacture of drugs, psychotropic drugs and their precursors.

On July 6, 2018, Narek Sargsyan was declared wanted, on July 24, he was declared wanted at an international level.