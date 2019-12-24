Indian motorcyclist dies in Yerevan road accident

An Indian citizen has died after a road accident in Yerevan, according to the Armenian media reports.

A car and a motorcycle collided at around 11:40pm local time.

The motorcyclist - Indian national Vimal Tank, 35 - died on the way to hospital, whereas the car’s passenger - Yerevan resident Karen Khachatryan, 33 - was injured and taken to hospital, shamshyan.com reported.

A criminal case has been instituted on the incident.