Armenia Prosecutor's Office does not confirm indictment on Ara Babloyan

The prosecutor overseeing the legality of the investigation has decided not to confirm the indictment for former Armenia's National Assembly Speaker Ara Babloyan and to return the criminal case for further investigation, spokesperson for the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia Arevik Khachatryan said.

According to her, instructions have been given to conduct additional investigations into the circumstances under consideration, given that their results could give an accurate criminal and legal assessment to Babloyan's actions, News.am reported.

On December 13, the case was sent to the supervising prosecutor with the motion to send it to court. Babloyan is accused of usurping the powers of the Constitutional Court with a group of officials, as well as committing official fraud.