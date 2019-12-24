English delivery driver 'worked to death' after 12-hour shift in six-week run up to Christmas

A UPS driver has collapsed and died after working a gruelling 12-hour shift for the logistics firm in England.

Paul Crush, 42, had a suspected heart attack at the company's depot in Stanford-le-Hope in Essex after delivering up to 240 parcels a day.

It is common for workers to take around 100 packages a day, but due to the Christmas push he had reportedly been posting more than 200 for the past six weeks.

He was one of 120 workers at UPS's Essex hub, his colleagues said that he was the kind of guy who would never say no to extra work, Daily Mail reported.

Crush is survived by his wife Tracey, 40, a son, four, and an eight-year-old daughter.