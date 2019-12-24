Radiohead’s entire diiscography added to YouTube

English rock band Radiohead‘s entire discography has been added to YouTube.

From their 1993 debut album ‘Pablo Honey’ through to 2016’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’, you can listen to Radiohead’s back catalogue of releases via their YouTube account.

That includes every record from the band’s debut, titled Pablo Honey, to 2016’s A Moon Shaped Pool — as well a couple of bonus discs like the OK Computer OKNOTOK 1997 2017 reissue, In Rainbows Disk 2 from 2009, and ‘Ill Wind,’ a b-side track from Radiohead’s last album, TNW reported.

Last week, it was announced that video and audio data from YouTube, along with visual plays from several music streaming services, will be factored into the Billboard 200 albums chart. In addition to YouTube, officially licensed video content plays from Apple, Spotify, Tidal and Vevo will be included in the album chart’s calculations.