Vladimir Putin makes phone call to Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev today, according to the Azerbaijani presidential press service.

Vladimir Putin congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, and wished him the best of health and success in his activity for the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan and the development of the Azerbaijani state, AzerTAc reported. President Aliyev thanked for the attention and congratulations.

The presidents recalled with pleasure the high-level regular meetings, and the recent contacts in Saint Petersburg, hailing the successful development of friendly relations, which are based on strategic partnership, in all areas. They expressed their confidence that bilateral relations between Moscow and Baku will continue strengthening and expanding.

Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev pointed to the importance of the major projects jointly implemented by Russia and Azerbaijan, noting that the new motorway bridge to be inaugurated today over the Samur River will contribute to the deepening of the large-scale cooperation.