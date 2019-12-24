Matviyenko: Russia works on response to U.S. sanctions on Nord Stream-2

Russian authorities are working on retaliatory measures to the U.S. sanctions on the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, the Federation Council’s Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said.

“The relevant departments are working on response measures, and not only in Russia,” she said, adding that the E.U. announced the need for an adequate reaction.

Matviyenko called the U.S. sanctions against the Nord Stream-2 an “apotheosis of the absurd” and economic war.

“It has become even more obvious that the sanctions imposed by the U.S. are economic wars. These are sanctions aimed at creating competitive advantages for the U.S.,” PRIME cited her as saying.

The Federation Council’s Speaker also said the pipeline project will be definitely completed despite the sanctions.