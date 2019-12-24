Moscow public transport to be free of charge on New Year’s night

Moscow public transport will be free of charge on New Year’s night, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

"During New Year, the overland transport, metro and the Moscow Central Circle will be functioning all night. From 20:00 December 31 until 06:00 January 1, admission is free of charge. Street parking will also be free of charge from January 1 to January 8, except for the parking lots with barriers, which will charge clients in accordance with existing rates," the mayor wrote on his VK page.

Sobyanin also recommended Moscow residents to track the changes in traffic during winter holidays on the following website: https://i.transport.mos.ru/ny2020. "Here, you can check which streets have been closed for the holidays and choose the best route," TASS cited him as saying.