Russian arrested in high treason case in Crimea transported to Moscow

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained Russian national Ivan Yatskin charged with high treason. He was arrested in Crimea and transported to Moscow for investigative actions, a law enforcement force said.

"FSB officers detained Yatskin in Crimea. He was charged with high treason. In early December, the defendant was transported to the Moscow Region for investigative actions," TASS cited the source as saying.

No details of the criminal case have been provided.