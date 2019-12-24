Putin slams European Parliament resolution on WWII outbreak as complete nonsense

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the resolution recently adopted by the European Parliament alleging that the Soviet Union bears responsibility for the Second World War outbreak as "complete nonsense".

"Recently, our colleagues in Europe, the European Parliament, adopted a resolution that practically lumps together Hitler’s Germany and the Soviet Union hinting or directly saying that the Soviet Union bears responsibility for the outbreak of World War 2," Putin told the annual Defense Ministry’s board meeting.

"This is complete nonsense, of course," TASS cited the Russian leader as saying.