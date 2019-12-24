Life gets better in Russia - VCIOM

Almost 80% of Russians are satisfied with their lives, according to the results of the poll conducted by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

"As of now, 79% of respondents said that they are satisfied with their lives, 20 years ago it was 62%,” TASS cited the poll as saying.

The vast majority - 90% of respondents - said they were satisfied with their social circle, 81% of the survey participants were satisfied with their education, 20 years ago this figure was 57%.

A total of 46% of respondents are satisfied with their family's finances - twice as much as 20 years ago (25%). 78% and 73% of Russians are satisfied with nutrition and housing conditions, 20 years ago - 41% and 61% respectively.

The share of Russians satisfied with relations at work also increased - 60%, and 59% were satisfied with work in general. In 2000, such an opinion was expressed by 47% and 40%, respectively.

In addition, 57% of respondents are satisfied with the state of the environment in the place where they live, 20 years ago - 50%.

Another 70% of respondents are satisfied with their free time; 20 years ago - 58% of respondents. The percentage of those satisfied with their health increased slightly - 62% against 59% in 2000.