Putin about Jozef Lipski: "bastard, anti-Semitic pig"

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an address to the Defense Ministry board, criticized Polish Ambassador to Germany in 1934-1939 Jozef Lipski, who promised to erect a monument to honor Adolf Hitler’s plan to send Jews to Africa.

“The Ambassador in Poland replied, and then wrote it down in his cable to the Polish Foreign Minister: ‘I told Hitler that, if he does, we will erect a magnificent monument to him in Warsaw’,” the President quoted from the archive data, before turning somewhat emotional.

"He was a bastard, an anti-Semitic pig, there’s no other way of saying it," RT cited the Russian leader as saying. Putin stressed that Lipski was fully agreed with Hitler in his anti-Semitic sentiments. Moreover, the Ambassador promised Hitler "he’d erect a monument in Warsaw to his abuse of the Jewish people."