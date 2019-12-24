Marriott opens hotel for next generation travelers

Moxy Hotels, Marriott International’s experiential hotel brand, has opened Moxy Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport designed for the next generation travelers.

Positioned between both terminals, guests will be able to take the airport’s internal train straight to the hotel and can speed into Paris city centre in just 30 minutes by train.

Moxy Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport has the eclectic funky bar in prime position that doubles as check-in and co-working spaces aimed at tech-savvy travellers in the lobby complete with the latest technology and superfast Wi-Fi. The hotel also boasts 77square metres of meeting space split across three meeting rooms as well as a well-equipped gym with pink punching bags.