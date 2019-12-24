Foreign direct investments in Russia increases by 70%

Foreign direct investments in Russia will grow by about 70% as of the year-end, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) chief Kirill Dmitriev said.

"We definitely see the interest not merely from Middle East nations, from our Asian partners, but we also proactively resumed investments from European partners," the chief executive said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"The year was very active and intensive. Our partners and we invested more than 300 bln rubles ($4.8 bln) in various Russian projects, including 25 bln rubles ($403.3 mln) of RDIF resources and 280 bln [rubles] ($4.5 bln) of partners’ funds," TASS cited Dmitriev as saying.