Gazprom approves new  dividend policy

The board of directors of Russian gas giant Gazprom has approved a dividend policy, under which the company will pay no less than 50% of the adjusted net profit under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in dividends, the company said.

On December 12, Gazprom’s executive management approved a new dividend policy of the company envisaging paying at least 30% of the adjusted net profit under IFRS for 2019, at least 40% for 2020 and at least 50% for 2021 in dividends, PRIME recalls.