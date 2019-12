Four U.S. ambassadors to Ukraine were "controlled” by billionaire George Soros, U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani said in the interview with New York Magazine.

According to him, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is “controlled” by Soros.

"He put all four ambassadors there," Giuliani said, characterizing Soros as a "horrible human being".