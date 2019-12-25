First passenger train from St. Petersburg arrives in Sevastopol

The first passenger train from the Russian city of St. Petersburg has arrived in the Crimean city of Sevastopol at 09:21 local time (06:21 GMT).

The train departed from St. Petersburg’s Moskovsky Railway Station on December 23.

A spokesperson for the Crimea Bridge Information Center said earlier that the train had slowed down while crossing the bridge in order to provide its passengers with an opportunity to enjoy the views, TASS reported.

Trains will runs between St. Petersburg and Sevastopol, and between Moscow and Simferopol on a year-round basis.