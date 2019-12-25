Naftogaz hopes to sign gas contracts with Gazprom before weekend

Ukraine’s Naftogaz and Russia’s gas group Gazprom will meet on December 26 to discuss final details for a gas contract between the two countries, Naftogaz Executive Director Yuriy Vitrenko said.

Naftogaz hopes that the process will be completed on December 27, he said on Facebook.

Vitrenko stressed that achieving agreements with Gazprom is important from the point of view of Ukraine's international reputation, state budget revenues and the country's security, Interfax reported.