Pope Francis invites Ilia II to Vatican

Pope Francis invited Georgian Catholicos Patriarch Ilia II to the Vatican next year to commemorate the 40-year anniversary since the latter’s “historic visit” in 1980.

In the letter, Pope Francis recalled his visit to Georgia back in 2016, saying he wishes to meet with Ilia II again next year.

"Dear brother, our meeting could inspire many people who would be interested in the spiritual wealth of Georgia, Georgian art, culture and civilization which the country created throughout its centuries-long history with strong faith that is confirmed with Christian courage at times of many misfortunes," Agenda.ge cited Pope Francis as saying.

He said a lot of events will be dedicated to the Georgian Patriarch’s visit to Vatican in 2020, including high-level musical projects.

The Pope invited the chorus of the Georgian patriarchy to perform for a wide audience as well.

Pope Francis also wrote that it would be excellent if "His Holiness [referring to Ilia II], whose thrilling spiritual pieces of music deserve recognition and respect, would attend these events”.