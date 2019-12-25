EU to save Khashoggi killers?

The European Union is opposed to the use of capital punishment in the case of the murder o journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to the statement by the EU spokesperson.

At the same time, Brussels reiterates the need to fully ensure accountability and prosecution of all those responsible for and involved in his killing.

"This has to be based on the principles of transparency, respect of legal proceedings and due process," the statement reads.

The Public Prosecutor of Saudi Arabia announced on December 23, the verdicts of the Riyadh Criminal Court, still subject to appeals, to sentence five individuals to death and three others to jail terms for the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.