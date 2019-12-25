Georgian firefighters extinguishing fire in Ateni gorge

A helicopter and about 200 firefighters will try to put out fire at the Georgian village of Ormotsi, Ateni Gorge.

"Special equipment is being used and a helicopter to put out the fire. The number of firefighters will increase to 200 today,” Agenda.ge cited the Emergency Management Service as saying.

Ten active fires were reported around Georgia yesterday, mostly on the lower layers of forests.

The Emergency Management Service has called upon shepherds and hunters to exercise maximum caution to prevent fires, as “due to warm weather the lower layers of woods are dry and easily catch fire.”