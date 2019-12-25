Russia, Iran and China to hold naval exercise this week

Iran and Russia may hold joint military exercises not only at sea but also on land in the future, new Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said, recalling that Russia, Iran and China will hold a joint naval exercise this week.

"The countries cooperate in different areas, so yes, there is such a possibility", Jalali said when asked whether Iran and Russia could hold ground forces drills together.

"I am sure that both countries should continue close cooperation in this sphere, which allows preserving regional peace and stability, given the joint understanding of threats", Sputnik cited Jalali as saying.

Russia, Iran and China will hold a joint naval exercise, dubbed Marine Security Belt, in the Indian Ocean on December 27. The combat squadron of Russia's Baltic Fleet left for Iran upon completing the Russian-Indian Indra-2019 naval drills earlier in December.