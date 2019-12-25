Nazarbayev: at meetings with Putin we often break protocol and argue

Former President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said that at meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin they often break protocol and argue.

Nazarbayev stressed that a trusting relationship has developed between him and Putin.

"Each of our meetings goes beyond the approved arrangements, often exceeding allotted times. We often discuss issues, exchange opinions, sometimes argue and try to prove the correctness of our position. These are ordinary working moments for the leaders of Eurasia’s two largest states. As you know, truth springs from disputes," the first Kazakh president noted.

He added that upon taking office Putin already had substantial political experience. "However, he was open and was ready to listen to the opinions of his friends and colleagues," Sputnik cited Nazarbayev as saying.