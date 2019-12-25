MiG-29 fighter jet crashes in Iran -media
An Iranian military plane has crashed in the northwest of the country killing the pilot, according to the broadcaster IRIB.
According to information available at this point the lost plane was a MiG-29 fighter from an airbase in Ardabil province in the northwest of the country.
The crew is unaccounted for. The fate of the pilot and details of the incident are unclear yet. A probe into the incident is in progress, TASS reported.
Vestnik Kavkaza
