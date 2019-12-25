Ukraine opens criminal case over Russia's train arriving in Crimea

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office has opened a criminal case in relation to the first passenger train from St. Petersburg to Sevastopol crossing the Kerch Strait over the Crimean Bridge and arriving in Crimea.

"The prosecutor’s office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (the entity within the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office) has opened a criminal case in relation to the illegal crossing of Ukraine’s state border by a passenger train from St. Petersburg to Simferopol over the "Kerch Bridge," the prosecutor’s office informed on its Telegram channel.

The prosecutor’s office blasted the launch of Russian railway service over the Crimean Bridge as unlawful. "Such actions of the occupant state are in blatant violation of Ukraine’s state sovereignty and territorial integrity, showing a disregard for common principles and norms of international law," TASS cited the Ukrainian entity as saying.