Nurmagomedov named most dominant fighter in UFC history

ESPN named the three best male MMA athletes of the decade: Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jon Jones and Demetrious Johnson of the U.S.

According to the channel, there were three male fighters in the world of mixed martial arts who stood out above all the others from 2010 to 2019.

"Now, he is one of the most famous athletes on the planet and one of the most decorated MMA fighters ever. He's also the most dominant. No fighter competing for a major promotion has ever started his or her career with a 28-0 record. He's currently 12-0 in the UFC and has only lost one of the 36 rounds during his UFC tenure. So, enjoy this while you can, because we might never see this kind of dominance again inside the Octagon," the article says.