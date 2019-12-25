Sochi commemorates victims of Tu-154 crash

Today marks three years since the Russian Defence Ministry's Tu-154 plane crashed in the Black Sea. The memorial event took place in Sochi.

According to deputy head of the city Konstantin Chebotar, the people of Sochi shared this grief and sorrow with the relatives and friends of the victims.

"They laid flowers to memorials across the city and even after the New Year holidays came to them to commemorate the dead. There is a stele in Sochi. It is located in a park next to other monuments. And our residents and guests of the city can always bring flowers here," RIA Novosti cited Chebotar as saying.

The Tupolev-154 crashed on December 25 shortly after takeoff from Adler Airport.The plane was carrying 92 people, including eight crew members, 64 musicians of the Alexandrov Ensemble, nine reporters, head of Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity Elizaveta Glinka, and two federal civil servants. None of them survived the crash. They were on the way to Syria with New Year greetings for the Russian aerospace group at Hmeymim. All 92 people on board were killed in the crash.