Putin calls increasing personal incomes number one goal

Russian president Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the government called increasing personal incomes of citizens the number one goal, TASS reports.

"In the last quarter of this year, even starting from the third, we see certain growth rates of personal incomes and real wages. This trend needs to be maintained and strengthened," he said.

"This is the number one goal," Putin noted.

This issue is associated with another important task — solving demographic problems, Putin stated. According to him, families with children have an extra burden, and all steps in the social sphere must take into account the need to support such families.

Putin added that Russia had created a sound macroeconomic base for development, which is a unique result. "Of particular positive note is creation of the good macroeconomic development base," Putin commented. "This is a unique result; nothing of the kind took place in our current history," the head of state said.

The government and the Central Bank achieved the minimum inflation level of about 3%, the President informed. "The fact that the macroeconomic foundation provides an opportunity for development is absolutely obvious," Putin added.