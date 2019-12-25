A Town Banned Snowball Throwing. Now It’s Having Second Thoughts.

Some saw the anti-snowball ordinance in Wausau, Wis., as anti-fun, so city officials are reconsidering the 57-year-old ban, The New York Times reports.

As publication notes, they also had a snowball fight.

The law in the central Wisconsin city of Wausau, written in 1962, could not be clearer. “No person shall throw or shoot any object, arrow, stone, snowball or other missile or projectile, by hand or by any other means, at any other person,” reads municipal ordinance 9.08.020, a chapter on weapons.

Officials in Wausau, a community of 38,000 known for granite quarries, ginseng farms and downhill skiing, have finally grown tired of the periodic mockery inspired by their ordinance, and the suggestion that they are a city that frowns on old-fashioned fun. Barstool Sports, a provocative sports media outlet, has called Wausau the “worst town in America.” Commenters on social media have derided the thought that throwing a friendly snowball could land you in jail. A television station reported — incorrectly — that the ordinance was passed only recently.

So Wausau’s elected officials have decided to vote at their next City Council meeting on whether to rescind the language making snowball fights potential crimes. The snowball issue was discussed “ad nauseam” at a recent committee meeting, said Linda Lawrence, a City Council member who predicted that the Council would indeed drop the snowball language from the ordinance in January. She said she brought a fresh snowball to the meeting and threw it across the room, where it landed on the police chief’s open laptop.

“Every so often, these archaic ordinances pop up that nobody’s read for years, and somebody finds it,” said Ms. Lawrence, a former mayor of Wausau. “Years ago, we had one that had some language about brothels and outhouses. I can’t remember what the actual law was, I just remember those words. But we took that off the books.”