Tragic incident occurs in Armenia’s Alaverdi

A tragic incident took place today in Lori Province of Armenia, News.am reports.

Around 1:20pm, police received a call that the dead bodies of family members were found inside an apartment in Alaverdi town.

Police and investigators that arrived at the scene found bodies of the married couple and one of their children on the living room floor, whereas those of the other children—in the bedroom, according to shamshyan.com.

Forensic examinations will determine the cause of death of these family members.

Police and the investigative unit are trying to ascertain the identities of the victims and the circumstances behind this incident.