Pope Francis sends letter to Georgian Patriarch

Pope Francis has sent a letter to Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II and commemorated the Patriarch's hospitality during his visit to Georgia three years ago, InterPressNews reports.

“I would like to express my desire – to meet with you again next year. 40 years have passed since your first historical visit to Vatican. Appropriate events are scheduled to be held on the occasion of this date and we want the quire of the Patriarchate of Georgia and Sistine Chapel of Vatican to take part in it.

It would be wonderful if your Holiness attended these events, whose soul-stirring church music is worthy of recognition and appreciation,” the letter reads.