Rouhani declares conditions for restarting talks

President of Iran Hassan Rouhani has declared that Tehran is ready to launch talks, if the other parties to Iran’s nuclear deal fulfill their commitments, News.am reports citing Mehr.

“The Americans pretend that they are ready to talk, but Iran is the one that doesn’t want to sit around the negotiating table. It was a conspiracy that we succeeded in avoiding in the United Nations General Assembly and during the recent visit to Japan where we declared that we don’t have problems with communication,” he said.