Ilham Aliyev: Social security, well-being, comfort of Azerbaijani citizens - priority for us

Social security, well-being and comfort of Azerbaijani citizens are a priority for us, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Dec. 24.

The Azerbaijani president made the remark at the meeting with a group of workers of the DOST center and “Gənc DOST” volunteers at the inauguration of the DOST center No2 of the Sustainable and Operative Social Security (DOST) Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population in Khazar district, Baku, Trend reports.

“The second building of the DOST center is being commissioned today,” Ilham Aliyev said. “Congratulations on this wonderful occasion! The establishment of DOST centers is a wonderful and significant event. These centers have created a huge turnaround in the field of social security, have become an excellent tool for innovation and provision of modern services. I am glad that the creation of DOST centers is already large proportions. This is the second center to be opened this year.”

“Next year, there are plans to open several centers in Baku and in the districts,” the Azerbaijani president noted. “Thus, the coverage area of DOST centers will expand next year, as more than half of the population will be able to use their services. The establishment of DOST centers shows the essence of our social policy. Our policy is centered on the people of Azerbaijan. Social security, well-being and comfort of Azerbaijani citizens are a priority for us.”

“It is no coincidence that a lot of work has been done in this area in recent years,” Ilham Aliyev added. “Both DOST and “ASAN xidmət” centers are our intellectual product. Today, “ASAN xidmət” exports its intellectual products; these projects are already being implemented in several countries. I do hope that the activities of the DOST will also cause interest in other countries in the future and we will receive requests related to the exchange of experience.”