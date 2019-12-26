Russian-Style 'Tesla Cybertruck' offered for sale in Moscow
A copy of Tesla's Cybertruck copy was first spotted in Moscow last week, as the vehicle blended with traffic on one of the highways in the Russian capital.
A Russian-made copy of the yet-to-be-produced Tesla Cybertruck has been offered for sale via the Avito.ru portal, Russia's 360 broadcaster reported on Twitter.
According to the ad, the cost of the whimsical vehicle stands at an ominous 666,666 roubles ($10,810).
A Russian second-hand VAS-2019 served as the basis for the oddly-shaped copy of Elon Musk's creation. The creator of the car confessed earlier in December that the production of the copy cost him some 80,000 roubles ($1,297).
Musk presented his futuristic Cybertruck on November in Los Angeles.
Vestnik Kavkaza
