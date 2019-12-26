Russia to receive Syrian oil?

Syrian and Russian companies have begun joint work on oil and gas geological exploration in the Mediterranean Sea, adviser to Syrian President Bashar Assad Bouthaina Shaaban said.

"This is the first time I say this — Syria began joint work with Russian companies on oil and gas geological exploration in the Mediterranean Sea," she said in an interview with Lebanon's al-Mayadeen broadcaster.

Shaaban added that the Syrian authorities began preparing for this project several years ago, Sputnik reported.

In 2017, Syrian President Assad said that the Syrian government has reached contracts with a number of Russian oil and gas companies and would continue to do so.