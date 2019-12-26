Saudi Arabia officially bans child marriages

After years of discussions, Saudi Arabia finally announced that it has banned child marriages, making 18 the minimum age for weddings.

Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council Sheikh Dr. Walid Al-Samaani addressed all courts with an official statement in which he stressed the new law.

But any teenager below the age of 18 will from now on be referred to specialized courts that will assess whether they can get married or not. These courts' job is to study each child marriage case to confirm that the future spouse who's under 18 years old, boy or girl, will not be harmed as a result of this wedding and that this union will be of the best interest to the youngster, StepFeed reported.