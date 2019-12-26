First passenger train from Moscow arrives in Simferopol

The first double-decker passenger train from Moscow arrived in the Crimean city of Simferopol this morning.

The train departed from Moscow’s Kazansky Railway Station at 23:45 local time (20:45 GMT) on December 23, crossed the Crimea Bridge overnight into Thursday and arrived at its final destination in Simferopol at 08:47 local time (05:47 GMT). The journey took 33 hours, TASS reported.

The railroad section of the Crimea Bridge, which connects Crimea and the Krasnodar region, was opened on December 23. Trains will run between St. Petersburg and Sevastopol, and between Moscow and Simferopol on a year-round basis. The first train from St. Petersburg arrived in Sevastopol yesterday.