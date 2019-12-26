Tbilisi public transport to be free of charge on New Year’s night

Public transport will be free on New Year’s Eve in Tbilisi, Mayor Kakha Kaladze said.

The metro system, buses and cable cars at Rike Park will be free of charge from 11 am on December 31 through 4 am on January 1. Cable cars will be free of charge until 3 am on January 1.

Georgia’s main New Year three was lit up on First Republic Square in Tbilisi.

The mayor invited everyone to join in the New Year celebrations. "The First Republic Square and the Orbeliani Square will be the two main venues in the city, which will be hosting various events between December 25 and January 13”, Agenda.ge cited Kaladze as saying.