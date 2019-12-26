Lavrov: Russia to respond to U.S. unfriendly steps

Russia will continue to respond to unfriendly steps from the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We will continue to respond to unfriendly steps if they continue from the American side," he said, noting that it would be wrong to postpone the resolution of "issues important to our states and the whole world indefinitely."

According to the Russian top diplomat, Russia’s offer to build cooperation with the U.S. in various areas remains on the table.

"This concerns the issue of strategic stability, which Russia and the U.S. are especially responsible for as major nuclear powers," TASS cited Lavrov as saying.