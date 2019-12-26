Armenian prosecutors refuse Serzh Sargsyan criminal case

Armenian prosecutors overseeing the criminal cases of former President Serzh Sargsyan and ex-Prosecutor General Gevorg Kostanyan refuse those cases, Hraparak newspaper writes.

Many prosecutors either refuse to look into these cases or demand that the directors to give them written instructions.

“Apart from the moral side of the issue, prosecutors understand that any case with illegal, incomplete evidence will sooner or later cause serious problems for them, and the leadership will quietly evade responsibility by blaming them. They understand that one day these same witnesses (…) will tell in exchange for what they have given testimony,” News.am cited the newspaper as saying.

According to the newspaper's source, prosecutor Hakob Tadevosyan, who oversaw Serzh Sargsyan's case, had dropped out of the case, and on December 20, he resigned.

"Currently, the Chief of the Department of Supervision over the Legality of Pre-Trial Proceedings at the Special Investigation Service of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Armenia is exercising prosecutorial oversight over Serzh Sargsyan's case," the newspaper wrote.