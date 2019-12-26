Nurmagomedov and Zagitova named Russia's most popular athletes

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and figure skater Alina Zagitova were named Russia's most popular athlete in a survey by the Russia Public Opinion Research Center VTsIOM.

Among the country’s most popular athletes are UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (7%), figure skater Alina Zagitova (7%), footballer Artyom Dzyuba (6%), brothers Alexander and Fyodor Yemelyanenko (4% each) and figure skater Yevgenia Medvedeva (4%), TASS reported.