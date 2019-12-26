Main » News

Nurmagomedov and Zagitova named Russia's most popular athletes

Nurmagomedov and Zagitova named Russia's most popular athletes

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and figure skater Alina Zagitova were named Russia's most popular athlete in a survey by the Russia Public Opinion Research Center VTsIOM.

Among the country’s most popular athletes are UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (7%), figure skater Alina Zagitova (7%), footballer Artyom Dzyuba (6%), brothers Alexander and Fyodor Yemelyanenko (4% each) and figure skater Yevgenia Medvedeva (4%), TASS reported.

