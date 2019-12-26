Forbes names five most successful Russian billionaires

Russia's edition of Forbes published its own version of the top 5 most successful Russian billionaires in 2019.

The leader of the rating was the biggest shareholder in Norilsk Nickel Vladimir Potanin - over the year he increased his wealth by more than a third: “Over the year, the owner of a 34% stake in Norilsk Nickel increased his wealth by almost $8 billion,” the newspaper writes, recalling that as of December 24, the billionaire's net worth was estimated at $23.8 billion, RIA Novosti reports.

The second place in the rating was taken by head of Novatek Leonid Mikhelson: his personal fortune was estimated at $27 billion (an increase by $5.9 billion over the year) as of December 24.

President of Lukoil Vagit Alekperov closes the top three: he earned $5.3 billion over the year, increasing his fortune to $23.8 billion.

The fourth in the ranking was Gennady Timchenko, a major shareholder in Novatek and Sibur - over the year his fortune increased by $4.1 billion and amounted to $22.7 billion.

The top-5 is closed by main shareholder and chairman of Severstal Alexei Mordashov - this year he earned $3.8 billion, increasing his wealth to $20.2 billion.

In total, the five most successful participants in the Forbes Russia rating earned $27 billion over the year.