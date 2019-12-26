Russians sums up 2019 results: pension reform tops rating

Among the main domestic events of the outgoing year, Russians named the pension reform (10%) and the launch of the Crimean Bridge’s railway section (4%), according to a survey by the Russia Public Opinion Research Center VTsIOM

The list of main international events includes the improvement of the situation in Syria (9%), presidential election in Ukraine (3%) and Putin’s meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky during the Normandy Quartet summit in Paris (3%).

As the main scandals of the year, Russians named doping scandal and penalties for Russian athletes (7% each), as well as corruption and pension reform (4% each).

The three main victories of 2019 are figure skating (7%), events in Syria (5%) and the Crimean bridge’s rail section launch (2%).