Peskov assesses year 2019 for Kremlin

The year 2019 has been that of hard work for the Kremlin, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, noting that every year is filled with difficult and happy events.

"For the Kremlin, this has been another year of hard work with one purpose — to improve the wellbeing of Russian citizens," TASS cited Peskov as saying.

He added that despite various economic complications, "general stability is ensured and guaranteed: there is no doubt regarding macroeconomic stability."